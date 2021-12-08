Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Surface-to-Air Missiles

Pakistan Navy’s (PN) Air Defence Unit on Wednesday conducted a successful test firing of surface-to-air missiles.

Advertisement

According to Navy Director General Public Relations (DGPR), all missiles successfully locked on to their target in the air.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi also witnessed the test launch and expressed satisfaction over the operational capabilities and war preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.

ALSO READ PCB and PTV Finally Resolve Broadcasting Issues After PM Office Intervenes

The naval chief said that Pakistan Navy is fully capable of thwarting any aggression.

“The test conducted is exemplary evidence of operational capabilities and readiness of Pakistan Navy,” he stated.

Previous Missile Test

On 25 November, Pakistan Army conducted a successful flight test of the nuclear-capable Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

Advertisement

ALSO READ IAF Helicopter Carrying Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat Crashes in Tamil Nadu

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test flight was directed at “re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.”

#Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system. pic.twitter.com/UuZ8i2PqER — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 25, 2021

“The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers, and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, including an advanced navigation system,” an ISPR press release stated.