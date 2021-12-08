PCB and PTV Finally Resolve Broadcasting Issues After PM Office Intervenes

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Television Network (PTV) have agreed to settle their differences out of court and both the parties have withdrawn their litigations ahead of Pakistan’s series against West Indies. It is reported that Prime Minister’s Office played a vital role in resolving the issue between the two sides.

The broadcasting issue has been resolved now and PTV Sports will telecast Pakistan’s upcoming series against West Indies and Australia. It is reported that the two parties will work together till 2023, as per their initial contract. The revenue-sharing model has also been revamped and PCB will take 72% while PTV will take 28% of the commercial deals.

The two parties had initially signed a three-year broadcasting deal last year with the revenue sharing model of 57.5% to 42.5%. However, PCB’s new Chairman, Ramiz Raja, unilaterally decided to terminate the contract and issued a new tender for exclusive media rights for Pakistan cricket. The decision did not sit well with the PTV network as they decided to obtain a stay order against the PCB in Lahore Civil Court.

Both the PCB and PTV have now decided to withdraw the court litigations and an agreement has been reached between the two parties to continue their broadcasting partnership.