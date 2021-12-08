IAF Helicopter Carrying Indian Defense Chief Bipin Rawat Crashes in Tamil Nadu

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying the Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and a number of the other senior officials has crashed in Tamil Nadu after developing a technical fault.

Search and rescue teams and helicopters of the Indian Army have reached the spot of the incident to rescue survivors, check the identities of the dead, and retrieve the wreckage of the helicopter.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

According to ANI, a total of 14 people including General Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defense Assistant, security commandos, and IAF pilots were onboard Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, IAF has also instituted a high-level investigation board to ascertain the cause behind the tragic event.

Indian media outlets have not yet shared the news whether General Bipin Rawat or any other onboard passenger has survived the unfortunate crash or not.

14 people were on-board the military chopper that crashed b/w Coimbatore&Sulur in Tamil Nadu. They included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja & Hav Satpal — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

About Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat is the Indian Army’s highest-serving official. He was appointed as the Chief of Defense Staff a day before he was set to retire as the Indian Army Chief on 31 December 2019.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had appointed Bipin Rawat as the Army Chief in December 2015 by superseding the then two most senior officials of the Indian Army.