FBR Seized Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes Worth Over 20 Million in 5 Months

The Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) seized 8,320,000 illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 21,479,625 involving duties and taxes of Rs. 17,242,635 in November, 2021.

Advertisement

In the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22, IREN has seized non-duty paid cigarettes of Rs. 177,959,737 (approximately 74,131,500 sticks) resulting in detection of evasion of duties and taxes worth Rs. 142,905,265.

ALSO READ Rupee Just Broke All Previous Records Against the US Dollar

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently launched Track & Trace System in the sugar sector. Therefore, IREN has also been entrusted to ensure its enforcement in the entire supply chain of the sugar industry.

For this purpose, the Chief Coordinator IREN and his Regional Enforcement Squads across Pakistan are geared to conduct raids and ensure seizures on the non-tax paid sugar stocks, which move out of the factory premises/warehouses without tax stamps. As a result, IREN squads have intensified their operations in every nook and corner of the country against the non-compliant supply chain operators dealing in the sugar sector in order to maximize revenue potential.

The squads have raided various sugar dealers in almost all big cities and various small towns to check sugar stocks. During these raids, Hyderabad Squad seized stock of 172 sugar bags without tax stamps in the premises of M/s Gulzar & Co. Action was initiated against those who were found involved in the tax evasion.

ALSO READ Money Managers Expect 100bps Increase in Policy Rate

Chairman FBR, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, has appreciated the performance of IREN squads and announced cash rewards for the officers who conducted successful raids. In a statement, he said the Track & Trace System coupled with IREN’s valiant drive would help overcome the menace of non-tax paid goods in the market.