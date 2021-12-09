You Can Test Drive MG GT Now

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan is getting a good deal of attention for displaying GT at Packages Mall in Lahore. Car enthusiasts and observers have been raving about its design and looks, and are now anxious to see its launch in Pakistan.

The company is offering a chance to take the car for a test drive. Its social media post welcomes the public to take selfies with the car and share them on their social media profiles with the hashtag ‘The Next MG’. The company will enter these people’s names in a lucky draw and the winner will get to take the car for a test drive.

The company also asked people to fill out a digital form as part of its ‘The Next MG’ campaign, and vote for their favorite new MG to arrive in Pakistan next.

About the GT

MG GT is a C-Segment sedan that competes with Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Hyundai Elantra in the Pakistani market. The yellow MG GT at Packages Mall is an imported left-hand drive car with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated powertrain that produces 118 horsepower (hp) and 155 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and is mated to an automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels. Market reports suggest that a turbo-variant will also be offered here.

The GT appears to be a total package with a posh interior and materials, a sporty and sleek exterior, and extensive safety and convenience features. However, its demand will still be dictated by its price and the value it offers in the market.