Gaming-Focused iQOO 9 Flagship Series Gets Leaked Days Ahead of Launch

Days ahead of the official launch, key features of the upcoming iQOO 9 flagship series have surfaced online via a Chinese Tipster, the Panda is Bald.

As per the leaks, the series is expected to feature two models, the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro, powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company had recently claimed that it will soon be launching a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered flagship phone and the upcoming iQOO 9 series might just be that.

The iQOO 9 series will also have an enhanced heat dissipation system and micro-gimbal PTZ. This upcoming smartphone is expected to make use of an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The device will also support 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 9 series will feature a rather beautiful curved edge display. The display is expected to support an AMOLED panel with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate. This time around, the magic lies in the second-generation independent display chip.

For hard-core gamers, the device will offer dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons.

Some other prominent features that the device is expected to come equipped with include, dual speakers and dual x-axis linear motors.

Other details about this upcoming series are few and far. The iQOO 9 series is expected to launch in China in January 2022.