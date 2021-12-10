Swedish Envoy Hosts End of Year Reception and Lucia Celebration

Ambassador of Sweden, H.E. Henrik Persson, hosted a ‘Lucia Celebration’ at the Swedish residence.

St. Lucia’s Day, the festival of lights, is a Swedish tradition that is celebrated annually in Sweden, Norway, and the Swedish-speaking areas of Finland on December 13 in honor of St. Lucia (St. Lucy).

The tradition dates back to the martyr St Lucia of Syracuse who died in 304 due to conflict in religious beliefs. Although the origins of the tradition are difficult to determine, the name of the festival is speculated to be associated with both lux (light) and Lucifer (Satan).

The annual candlelit Lucia procession on 13 December is perhaps one of the more exotic-looking Swedish customs, with girls and boys clad in white full-length gowns singing songs together.

Legend has it that Lucia wears ‘light in her hair’, that is a crown of candles in a wreath on her head. She is accompanied in song by her handmaidens, star boys, and brownies.

The event was attended by Malik Amin Aslam, Minister for Climate Change, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan. MOS, Chairman, Board of Investment, and Senator Sherry Rehman were also present at the event.

Partners and friends of Sweden from different spheres of the society including the Government, the Swedish and Pakistani business community, Diplomatic Missions, UN Agencies, media, and civil society were at the celebration too.

The event was an excellent opportunity to connect and explore future collaborations.