Toyota Halts Production at Two Factories in Japan

Japanese automaker Toyota suspended the production of vehicles at two of its factories in Japan on Friday 10th December due to supply chain disruptions from parts plants in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

It now expects a delay in assembling 9,000 vehicles and will be unable to resume normal production in December as it had planned.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Car Prices Increased in Pakistan During 2021

The unavailability of components will affect the production of its Land Cruiser SUVs and Lexus vehicles, the company said in a press release.

The shortage came as Toyota tried to overcome the previous supply chain problems in Malaysia and Vietnam that had caused it to limit its production although demand from markets like China bounced back after the end of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

ALSO READ Ghandhara Nissan is Finally Launching the Chery Tiggo 8 SUV Next Week

The Japanese automaker expects a decline in the production of 3,500 vehicles but intends to meet its worldwide annual production target of assembling 9 million vehicles by the end of March 2022.

A spokesperson for Toyota said, “We would like to maintain 9 million units, but we will keep a close eye on the situation”.