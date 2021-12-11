Here’s How Much Car Prices Increased in Pakistan During 2021

2021 has been one of the most eventful years for Pakistan’s car industry. Several new vehicles and companies debuted alongside announcements of incentives for automakers (with more on the way) and several positive developments overall.

However, 2021 was not without its challenges. Issues such as rising freight charges, shortage of raw materials, the persistent semiconductor microchip shortage, and general inconveniences in overseas trade due to COVID-19 have pushed the global car industry into dire straits, and Pakistan has been no exception.

The highs and lows of the local car industry were aptly reflected by the prices that went up then down and then soared again, and are likely to continue on an upward trend in the coming days.

As we bid farewell to this year and welcome a new one, here’s a quick recap of how the prices fared through the year.

Honda Atlas

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) had a particularly exciting year with the launch of the 6th generation City and enjoyed a rise in its demand in the last two quarters of the 2021 calendar year. Also, since the City had a model update, it also boasted the largest price hike this year.

Models Prices in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in June 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in November 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Civic 1.5 Turbo RS 4,699,000 4,699,000 4,564,000 4,806,000 107,000 2.3 Civic 1.8 iVTEC Oriel 3,979,000 3,979,000 3,864,300 4,061,000 82,000 2.1 Civic 1.8 iVTEC CVT 3,729,000 3,729,000 3,614,000 3,796,000 67,000 1.8 City 1.2 M/T 2,449,000

(old model) 2,599,000 (new model) 2,599,000 2,664,000 215,000 8.8 City 1.2 CVT 2,639,000

(old model) 2,799,000 (new model) 2,799,000 2,874,000 235,000 8.9 City 1.5 CVT 2,699,000

(old model) 2,899,000 (new model) 2,899,000 2,984,000 285,000 10.6 City Aspire 1.5 Manual 2,699,000

(old model) 3,019,000 (new model) 3,019,000 3,109,000 410,000 15.2 City Aspire 1.5 CVT 2,859,000 (old model) 3,174,000 (new model) 3,174,000 3,271,000 412,000 14.4 BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S 3,479,000 3,479,000 3,374,000 3,486,000 7000 0.2

Toyota Indus

As always, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) had a solid year in terms of sales. Its latest offering — Toyota Yaris — is currently the top seller in the sedan market, while the demand for its other vehicles is also strong.

The company’s pricing was not particularly turbulent either, as per the figures below:

Variants Prices in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Toyota Yaris 1.3 Gli M/T 2,509,000 2,409,000 2,549,000 40,000 1.6 1.3 Gli CVT 2,689,000 2,589,000 2,749,000 60,000 2.2 1.3 ATIV M/T 2,619,000 2,519,000 2,679,000 60,000 2.3 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,769,000 2,669,000 2,849,000 80,000 2.9 1.5 ATIV X M/T 2,829,000 2,719,000 2,899,000 80,000 2.5 1.5 ATIV X CVT 2,999,000 2,899,000 3,099,000 100,000 3.3 Toyota Corolla X Altis 1.6 M/T 3,219,000 3,109,000 3,299,000 80,000 2.5 Altis 1.6 A/T 3,369,000 3,249,000 3,449,000 80,000 2.4 Altis SE 1.6 A/T – 3,599,000 3,799,000 200,000 5.6 Altis 1.8 CVT 3,699,000 3,579,000 3,779,000 80,000 2.2 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT 3,979,000 3,869,000 4,079,000 100,000 2.5 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 3,999,000 3,889,000 4,099,000 100,000 2.5 Toyota Hilux Hilux E 5,912,000 5,859,000 6,149,000 237,000 4.0 Revo G 2.8 M/T 6,549,000 6,429,000 6,759,000 210,000 3.2 Revo G 2.8 A/T 6,899,000 6,779,000 7,109,000 210,000 3.0 Revo V 2.8 A/T 7,499,000 7,379,000 7,779,000 280,000 3.7 Toyota Fortuner Fortuner G A/T 7,999,000 7,649,000 8,149,000 150,000 1.9 Fortuner V A/T 9,299,000 8,899,000 9,399,000 100,000 1.1 Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 9,649,000 9,269,000 9,849,000 200,000 2.1

Pak Suzuki

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has cemented its position as one of the largest carmakers in terms of sales volume thanks to its in-demand (albeit aging) car lineup. Despite a few significant fluctuations in prices, the desire for its cars remained relatively strong, with the exceptions of Vitara, Jimny, and APV.

Here is an overview of the PSMC’s car prices this year:

Model Price in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Alto VX 1,198,000 1,134,000 1,274,000 76,000 6.3 Alto VXR 1,433,000 1,335,000 1,508,000 75,000 5.2 Alto VXL 1,633,000 1,521,000 1,704,000 71,000 4.3 Wagon R VXR 1,640,000 1,530,000 1,760,000 120,000 7.3 Wagon R VXL 1,730,000 1,610,000 1,852,000 122,000 7.1 Wagon R AGS 1,890,000 1,760,000 2,024,000 134,000 7.1 Cultus VXR 1,780,000 1,655,000 1,904,000 124,000 7.0 Cultus VXL 1,970,000 1,830,000 2,105,000 135,000 6.9 Cultus AGS 2,130,000 1,975,000 2,272,000 142,000 6.7 Bolan 1,134,000 1,049,000 1,149,000 15,000 1.3 Vitara 6,500,000 6,500,000 6,600,000 100,000 1.5 Jimny 4,490,000 4,490,000 4,590,000 100,000 2.2 APV 3,460,000 4,575,000 4,675,000 1,215,000 35.1

Kia Lucky Motors

Kia Lucky Motors (KLM) established itself as a big-time player in the Pakistani market in a remarkably short period because of its impressive sales of Sportage and Picanto. It has also been one of the most consistent carmakers in Pakistan in terms of maintaining its prices.

However, with the recent turbulence in the car market, its prices fluctuated as follows:

Model Price in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Picanto M/T 1,899,000 1,781,000 2,050,000 151,000 8.0 Picanto A/T 2,049,000 1,922,000 2,150,000 101,000 4.9 Sportage Alpha 4,399,000 4,294,000 4,650,000 251,000 5.7 Sportage FWD 4,899,000 4,782,000 5,150,000 251,000 5.1 Sportage AWD 5,399,000 5,270,000 5,650,000 251,000 4.6 Sorento 2.4 FWD 6,999,000 6,836,000 6,836,000 163,000 -2.3 Sorento 2.4 AWD 7,999,000 7,812,000 7,812,000 187,000 -2.3 Sorento 3.5 V6 FWD 8,399,000 8,203,000 8,203,000 196,000 -2.3 Carnival GLS 8,699,000 8,699,000 9,199,000 500,000 5.7 Carnival GLS Plus 9,499,000 9,499,000 9,999,000 500,000 5.3

Hyundai Nishat

Here is a look at Hyundai Nishat’s prices in 2021:

Model Price in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Elantra GLS 4,049,000 3,899,000 3,999,000 -50,000 -1.2 Tucson GLS Sport 5,099,000 4,979,000 5,179,000 80,000 1.6 Tucson Ultimate 5,599,000 5,469,000 5,669,000 70,000 1.3 Sonata 2.0L – 6,399,000 6,499,000 100,000 1.6 Sonata 2.5L – 7,099,000 7,299,000 200,000 2.8 Santa Fe HTRAC 18,500,000 13,500,000 (April) 13,500,000 -5,000,000 -27

Master Changan

As compared to its rivals, Master Changan made frequent revisions in its prices this year, and even markedly bumped them up as shown below:

Model Price in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in April 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Alsvin 1.37 Comfort M/T 2,199,000 2,199,000 2,149,000 2,424,000 225,000 10.2 Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 2,399,000 2,449,000 2,399,000 2,674,000 275,000 11.5 Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 2,549,000 2,650,000 2,589,000 2,864,000 315,000 12.4 Karvaan Standard 1,490,000 1,490,000 1,399,000 1,674,000 184,000 12.3 Karvaan Plus 1,640,000 1,640,000 1,539,000 1,814,000 174,000 10.6

Morris Garages Pakistan

MG’s recent price hike drew the ire of many when it drove up the price of the HS SUV — one of the most popular SUVs — by a significant degree. While the price of the ZS EV has been reduced, it is arguably still too high for most people to buy.

This is what MG’s price revisions looked like in 2021:

Model Price in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in June 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change MG HS 5,535,000 5,749,000 5,749,000 6,249,000 714,000 12.9 MG ZS EV – 6,850,000 6,250,000 6,250,000 -500,000 8.8

Regal Motors

This is what Regal Motors’s pricing was like this year:

Model Price in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in June 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Prince Pearl 1,199,000 1,199,000 1,111,000 1,299,000 100,000 8.3 DFSK Glory 580 1.5T 4,000,000 4,299,000 4,229,000 4,539,000 539,000 13.5 DFSK Glory 580 1.8 4,150,000 4,449,000 4,379,000 4,689,000 539,000 13 DFSK Glory 580 Pro 4,549,000 4,699,000 4,610,000 4,920,000 371,000 8.2

Al-Haj Proton

Proton had a rough year due to a delay in its local manufacturing, which also snuffed out excitement for its cars. However, now that the company has managed to pull itself out of its funk, it has the potential to take the local car industry by storm.

Model Price in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Saga Standard 1.3 M/T 1,975,000 1,925,000 2,149,000 174,000 8.8 Saga Standard 1.3 A/T 2,125,000 2,075,000 2,299,000 174,000 8.2 Saga ACE 1.3 A/T 2,225,000 2,175,000 2,399,000 174,000 7.8 X70 Executive AWD 4,690,000 4,590,000 4,590,000 -100,000 -2.1 X70 Premium FWD 4,990,000 4,890,000 4,890,000 -100,000 -2

Haval

Although Haval has been in Pakistan for the shortest duration as compared to its rivals, it increased the prices of its SUVs twice in the last six months.

These were the prices of the Haval SUVs in 2021:

Model Launch Prices, May 2021 (Rs.) Prices in June 2021 (Rs.) Prices in September 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Jolion 5,535,000 5,725,000 6,020,000 485,000 8.8 H6 6,295,000 6,495,000 6,849,000 554,000 8.8

United Motors

United Motors is perhaps the most obvious underdogs of all automakers in Pakistan. Despite having the cheapest cars in the market, it seems to suffer from a chronic case of being overlooked as it has hardly gained any traction in the market since its debut three years ago.

Here is a look at its prices:

Model Prices in January 2021 (Rs.) Prices in June 2021 (Rs.) Prices in July 2021 (Rs.) Prices in December 2021 (Rs.) Overall Difference (Rs.) % Change Bravo 1,099,000 1,099,000 1,030,000 1,149,000 50,000 4.5 Alpha 1,395,000 1,445,000 1,350,000 1,399,000 4,000 0.3

Verdict

Now that the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 has expired, the government seeks to provide carmakers with a new direction via the Automotive Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2022-26. The new policy targets the following goals:

Affordability of small cars for Pakistani customers

Better quality and safety features in cars

More competition among carmakers

Indigenization and export of auto parts

Legal framework formulation for the auto sector

Increasing yearly vehicle production

Promotion of new technology

Removal of loopholes from the policy

The car industry seems to be on the right track, which gives us hope that proper implementation of the new policy will increase the industry’s growth over the next few years.