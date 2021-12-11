Here’s How Much Car Prices Increased in Pakistan During 2021

2021 has been one of the most eventful years for Pakistan’s car industry. Several new vehicles and companies debuted alongside announcements of incentives for automakers (with more on the way) and several positive developments overall.
However, 2021 was not without its challenges. Issues such as rising freight charges, shortage of raw materials, the persistent semiconductor microchip shortage, and general inconveniences in overseas trade due to COVID-19 have pushed the global car industry into dire straits, and Pakistan has been no exception.
The highs and lows of the local car industry were aptly reflected by the prices that went up then down and then soared again, and are likely to continue on an upward trend in the coming days.
As we bid farewell to this year and welcome a new one, here’s a quick recap of how the prices fared through the year.
Honda Atlas
Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) had a particularly exciting year with the launch of the 6th generation City and enjoyed a rise in its demand in the last two quarters of the 2021 calendar year. Also, since the City had a model update, it also boasted the largest price hike this year.
|Models
|Prices in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in June 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in November 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Civic 1.5 Turbo RS
|4,699,000
|4,699,000
|4,564,000
|4,806,000
|107,000
|2.3
|Civic 1.8 iVTEC Oriel
|3,979,000
|3,979,000
|3,864,300
|4,061,000
|82,000
|2.1
|Civic 1.8 iVTEC CVT
|3,729,000
|3,729,000
|3,614,000
|3,796,000
|67,000
|1.8
|City 1.2 M/T
|2,449,000
(old model)
|2,599,000 (new model)
|2,599,000
|2,664,000
|215,000
|8.8
|City 1.2 CVT
|2,639,000
(old model)
|2,799,000 (new model)
|2,799,000
|2,874,000
|235,000
|8.9
|City 1.5 CVT
|2,699,000
(old model)
|2,899,000 (new model)
|2,899,000
|2,984,000
|285,000
|10.6
|City Aspire 1.5 Manual
|2,699,000
(old model)
|3,019,000 (new model)
|3,019,000
|3,109,000
|410,000
|15.2
|City Aspire 1.5 CVT
|2,859,000 (old model)
|3,174,000 (new model)
|3,174,000
|3,271,000
|412,000
|14.4
|BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S
|3,479,000
|3,479,000
|3,374,000
|3,486,000
|7000
|0.2
Toyota Indus
As always, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) had a solid year in terms of sales. Its latest offering — Toyota Yaris — is currently the top seller in the sedan market, while the demand for its other vehicles is also strong.
The company’s pricing was not particularly turbulent either, as per the figures below:
|Variants
|Prices in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Toyota Yaris
|1.3 Gli M/T
|2,509,000
|2,409,000
|2,549,000
|40,000
|1.6
|1.3 Gli CVT
|2,689,000
|2,589,000
|2,749,000
|60,000
|2.2
|1.3 ATIV M/T
|2,619,000
|2,519,000
|2,679,000
|60,000
|2.3
|1.3 ATIV CVT
|2,769,000
|2,669,000
|2,849,000
|80,000
|2.9
|1.5 ATIV X M/T
|2,829,000
|2,719,000
|2,899,000
|80,000
|2.5
|1.5 ATIV X CVT
|2,999,000
|2,899,000
|3,099,000
|100,000
|3.3
|Toyota Corolla X
|Altis 1.6 M/T
|3,219,000
|3,109,000
|3,299,000
|80,000
|2.5
|Altis 1.6 A/T
|3,369,000
|3,249,000
|3,449,000
|80,000
|2.4
|Altis SE 1.6 A/T
|–
|3,599,000
|3,799,000
|200,000
|5.6
|Altis 1.8 CVT
|3,699,000
|3,579,000
|3,779,000
|80,000
|2.2
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT
|3,979,000
|3,869,000
|4,079,000
|100,000
|2.5
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior
|3,999,000
|3,889,000
|4,099,000
|100,000
|2.5
|Toyota Hilux
|Hilux E
|5,912,000
|5,859,000
|6,149,000
|237,000
|4.0
|Revo G 2.8 M/T
|6,549,000
|6,429,000
|6,759,000
|210,000
|3.2
|Revo G 2.8 A/T
|6,899,000
|6,779,000
|7,109,000
|210,000
|3.0
|Revo V 2.8 A/T
|7,499,000
|7,379,000
|7,779,000
|280,000
|3.7
|Toyota Fortuner
|Fortuner G A/T
|7,999,000
|7,649,000
|8,149,000
|150,000
|1.9
|Fortuner V A/T
|9,299,000
|8,899,000
|9,399,000
|100,000
|1.1
|Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T
|9,649,000
|9,269,000
|9,849,000
|200,000
|2.1
Pak Suzuki
Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has cemented its position as one of the largest carmakers in terms of sales volume thanks to its in-demand (albeit aging) car lineup. Despite a few significant fluctuations in prices, the desire for its cars remained relatively strong, with the exceptions of Vitara, Jimny, and APV.
Here is an overview of the PSMC’s car prices this year:
|Model
|Price in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Alto VX
|1,198,000
|1,134,000
|1,274,000
|76,000
|6.3
|Alto VXR
|1,433,000
|1,335,000
|1,508,000
|75,000
|5.2
|Alto VXL
|1,633,000
|1,521,000
|1,704,000
|71,000
|4.3
|Wagon R VXR
|1,640,000
|1,530,000
|1,760,000
|120,000
|7.3
|Wagon R VXL
|1,730,000
|1,610,000
|1,852,000
|122,000
|7.1
|Wagon R AGS
|1,890,000
|1,760,000
|2,024,000
|134,000
|7.1
|Cultus VXR
|1,780,000
|1,655,000
|1,904,000
|124,000
|7.0
|Cultus VXL
|1,970,000
|1,830,000
|2,105,000
|135,000
|6.9
|Cultus AGS
|2,130,000
|1,975,000
|2,272,000
|142,000
|6.7
|Bolan
|1,134,000
|1,049,000
|1,149,000
|15,000
|1.3
|Vitara
|6,500,000
|6,500,000
|6,600,000
|100,000
|1.5
|Jimny
|4,490,000
|4,490,000
|4,590,000
|100,000
|2.2
|APV
|3,460,000
|4,575,000
|4,675,000
|1,215,000
|35.1
Kia Lucky Motors
Kia Lucky Motors (KLM) established itself as a big-time player in the Pakistani market in a remarkably short period because of its impressive sales of Sportage and Picanto. It has also been one of the most consistent carmakers in Pakistan in terms of maintaining its prices.
However, with the recent turbulence in the car market, its prices fluctuated as follows:
|Model
|Price in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Picanto M/T
|1,899,000
|1,781,000
|2,050,000
|151,000
|8.0
|Picanto A/T
|2,049,000
|1,922,000
|2,150,000
|101,000
|4.9
|Sportage Alpha
|4,399,000
|4,294,000
|4,650,000
|251,000
|5.7
|Sportage FWD
|4,899,000
|4,782,000
|5,150,000
|251,000
|5.1
|Sportage AWD
|5,399,000
|5,270,000
|5,650,000
|251,000
|4.6
|Sorento 2.4 FWD
|6,999,000
|6,836,000
|6,836,000
|163,000
|-2.3
|Sorento 2.4 AWD
|7,999,000
|7,812,000
|7,812,000
|187,000
|-2.3
|Sorento 3.5 V6 FWD
|8,399,000
|8,203,000
|8,203,000
|196,000
|-2.3
|Carnival GLS
|8,699,000
|8,699,000
|9,199,000
|500,000
|5.7
|Carnival GLS Plus
|9,499,000
|9,499,000
|9,999,000
|500,000
|5.3
Hyundai Nishat
Here is a look at Hyundai Nishat’s prices in 2021:
|Model
|Price in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Elantra GLS
|4,049,000
|3,899,000
|3,999,000
|-50,000
|-1.2
|Tucson GLS Sport
|5,099,000
|4,979,000
|5,179,000
|80,000
|1.6
|Tucson Ultimate
|5,599,000
|5,469,000
|5,669,000
|70,000
|1.3
|Sonata 2.0L
|–
|6,399,000
|6,499,000
|100,000
|1.6
|Sonata 2.5L
|–
|7,099,000
|7,299,000
|200,000
|2.8
|Santa Fe HTRAC
|18,500,000
|13,500,000 (April)
|13,500,000
|-5,000,000
|-27
Master Changan
As compared to its rivals, Master Changan made frequent revisions in its prices this year, and even markedly bumped them up as shown below:
|Model
|Price in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in April 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Alsvin 1.37 Comfort M/T
|2,199,000
|2,199,000
|2,149,000
|2,424,000
|225,000
|10.2
|Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT
|2,399,000
|2,449,000
|2,399,000
|2,674,000
|275,000
|11.5
|Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT
|2,549,000
|2,650,000
|2,589,000
|2,864,000
|315,000
|12.4
|Karvaan Standard
|1,490,000
|1,490,000
|1,399,000
|1,674,000
|184,000
|12.3
|Karvaan Plus
|1,640,000
|1,640,000
|1,539,000
|1,814,000
|174,000
|10.6
Morris Garages Pakistan
MG’s recent price hike drew the ire of many when it drove up the price of the HS SUV — one of the most popular SUVs — by a significant degree. While the price of the ZS EV has been reduced, it is arguably still too high for most people to buy.
This is what MG’s price revisions looked like in 2021:
|Model
|Price in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in June 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|MG HS
|5,535,000
|5,749,000
|5,749,000
|6,249,000
|714,000
|12.9
|MG ZS EV
|–
|6,850,000
|6,250,000
|6,250,000
|-500,000
|8.8
Regal Motors
This is what Regal Motors’s pricing was like this year:
|Model
|Price in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in June 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Prince Pearl
|1,199,000
|1,199,000
|1,111,000
|1,299,000
|100,000
|8.3
|DFSK Glory 580 1.5T
|4,000,000
|4,299,000
|4,229,000
|4,539,000
|539,000
|13.5
|DFSK Glory 580 1.8
|4,150,000
|4,449,000
|4,379,000
|4,689,000
|539,000
|13
|DFSK Glory 580 Pro
|4,549,000
|4,699,000
|4,610,000
|4,920,000
|371,000
|8.2
Al-Haj Proton
Proton had a rough year due to a delay in its local manufacturing, which also snuffed out excitement for its cars. However, now that the company has managed to pull itself out of its funk, it has the potential to take the local car industry by storm.
|Model
|Price in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Saga Standard 1.3 M/T
|1,975,000
|1,925,000
|2,149,000
|174,000
|8.8
|Saga Standard 1.3 A/T
|2,125,000
|2,075,000
|2,299,000
|174,000
|8.2
|Saga ACE 1.3 A/T
|2,225,000
|2,175,000
|2,399,000
|174,000
|7.8
|X70 Executive AWD
|4,690,000
|4,590,000
|4,590,000
|-100,000
|-2.1
|X70 Premium FWD
|4,990,000
|4,890,000
|4,890,000
|-100,000
|-2
Haval
Although Haval has been in Pakistan for the shortest duration as compared to its rivals, it increased the prices of its SUVs twice in the last six months.
These were the prices of the Haval SUVs in 2021:
|Model
|Launch Prices, May 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in June 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in September 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Jolion
|5,535,000
|5,725,000
|6,020,000
|485,000
|8.8
|H6
|6,295,000
|6,495,000
|6,849,000
|554,000
|8.8
United Motors
United Motors is perhaps the most obvious underdogs of all automakers in Pakistan. Despite having the cheapest cars in the market, it seems to suffer from a chronic case of being overlooked as it has hardly gained any traction in the market since its debut three years ago.
Here is a look at its prices:
|Model
|Prices in January 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in June 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in July 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in December 2021 (Rs.)
|Overall Difference (Rs.)
|% Change
|Bravo
|1,099,000
|1,099,000
|1,030,000
|1,149,000
|50,000
|4.5
|Alpha
|1,395,000
|1,445,000
|1,350,000
|1,399,000
|4,000
|0.3
Verdict
Now that the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 has expired, the government seeks to provide carmakers with a new direction via the Automotive Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2022-26. The new policy targets the following goals:
- Affordability of small cars for Pakistani customers
- Better quality and safety features in cars
- More competition among carmakers
- Indigenization and export of auto parts
- Legal framework formulation for the auto sector
- Increasing yearly vehicle production
- Promotion of new technology
- Removal of loopholes from the policy
The car industry seems to be on the right track, which gives us hope that proper implementation of the new policy will increase the industry’s growth over the next few years.