DFA Chitral Bags Ufone 4G Football Cup KP Title in Sensational Final

DFA Chitral has clinched the title of the Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkwa by downing DFA Mardan in the Final match at a packed Tehmas Khan Stadium, Peshawar, on Saturday. Over 71 teams participated in the tournament from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

A formidable footballing machine, Chitral was already tipped as the favorites for its cumulative experience at national and international levels, besides its history as the runner-up from the 1st edition of Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The relatively younger Mardan side was, however, believed to have the footballing prowess to turn the tables on opponents.

The Tehmas Khan Football Stadium dazzled under the floodlights on the chilly Saturday evening where the two teams clashed for glory. Experience prevailed as DFA Chitral caught Mardan off-guard at the very beginning of the contest.

Just 3 minutes into the match, Khaleequz Zaman capitalized on a beautiful assist from Muhammad Rasul to send the ball wheezing past the goalkeeper through a well-timed header. In the 40th minute, Chitral’s Muhammad Rasul had the ball meet the net but it was flagged an ‘off-side’.

The second half featured continuous attacks on both sides but no more goals could be scored and Chitral won the match 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Both the winner and runner-up teams received a medal and cash prizes from the guest of honor, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain. Supporters of Chitral went into a frenzy when the team captain Muhammad Rasul lifted the gleaming trophy in the air. Apart from the sensational performances on the field, the final match also included musical performances and fireworks to entertain the crowd.

DFA Chitral will face Muslim Club Chaman, the winner of Ufone Football Cup Balochistan on Sunday, December 12 at 6 PM at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar to decide the ultimate champion of Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021.

PTV Sports, ProPakistani, and the social media channels of Ufone 4G are broadcasting these matches live from the venue.