Javed Jabbar Discloses the “True Facts of 1971” in His New Documentary

50 years after Pakistan was split into two, Javed Jabbar’s documentary Separation of East Pakistan – The Untold Story, will finally disclose the true facts, with hard evidence and corroborated information of the circumstances from 1947 to 1971 that created an environment that led to East Pakistan becoming an independent country.

The documentary will share how this was not the vision nor the mission of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, and how he was played by India and the Soviet Union. He had always ended with “Pakistan Zindabad!” – his demand was for a confederation, not a separate state.

The documentary will dispel the contrary political mantra propagated by India and political leaders for the “Liberation Struggle” which was misconstrued and misrepresented to justify India’s political agenda to break up Pakistan.

The documentary will falsify the outright lies about the inhuman number of deaths and rapes pinned on West Pakistan to slander its reputation and justify a direct involvement by India in East Pakistan.

It also addresses the misnomer that the separation movement led by the handful of nationalists was non-violent; it was not only extremely violent but was spearheaded by militant guerrilla’s trained and armed by India in Indian Camps near the borders of East Pakistan.

Javed Jabbar, supported by a panel of renowned international and national historians, journalists, analysts, researchers, former civil servants, and veterans, in the documentary, will also honestly talk about the misguided decisions, naivety, and political immaturity of the leadership of West Pakistan.

This afflicted leadership provided a conducive environment for external forces to play international politics to change the shape of the sub-continent.

The documentary takes a fact-based objective approach devoid of emotions and exaggerations to methodically demystify the history of 1971.

It is not about proclaiming victory against the other, it is about barring the true facts, which is an important step towards improving regional relations, especially between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

It is time we stopped playing to the hands of global politics and united efforts in strengthening the region and coming together as one to become a force to reckon with.

The documentary will be released on December 16. More details on the documentary and the subject can be found on www.1971untoldstory.com.