Advertisement

Pakistan Breaks the Record for Most Successful Team in T20I History

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 14, 2021 | 11:24 am

Pakistan became the first team to register 18 T20Is wins in a calendar year as the Men in Green won the first of three T20Is against West Indies in Karachi last night.

Advertisement

Pakistan team has broken its own record of 17 T20Is victories that was set in 2018.

ALSO READ

Babar’s men have played a total of 27 T20Is in 2021. They lost only six matches throughout the year. Three games ended in no result, all against West Indies.

The 18 wins were registered against South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland, and Bangladesh.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s biggest win while batting first came against West Indies last night in Karachi as they won by 63 runs. Their biggest win while chasing came against India during the T20 World Cup when they won by 10 wickets in Dubai on 24 October in April.

Pakistan has a great chance of extending their record of most T20Is victories in a calendar year as they have to play two more games against the West Indies.

Advertisement

No similar posts.

Haroon Hayder
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>