Pakistan Improves Its Own World Record in T20I Cricket

Pakistan cricket team is considered one of the most consistent sides in T20 cricket. The Men in Green have a brilliant record in the shortest format of the game and have had some memorable wins over the years. While Pakistan is known to be a mercurial side in all formats, it’s T20 cricket where they have stood out.

The Men in Green have always relied heavily on their bowling attack. The country has always been regarded as a factory of producing top-class fast bowling talent and with a potent spin bowling attack, Pakistan has always had a strong bowling unit in all formats.

Pakistan registered yet another victory in T20I cricket as they defeated West Indies in the first T20I at National Stadium Karachi last night. Pakistan won the match convincingly as they bowled out the opposition to win the match by 63 runs.

This was the 35th time in T20I history that Pakistan bowled out an opposition, the most by any team. Pakistan has achieved the feat in 187 matches, which is approximately once after every 5 games. This is a great feat in the modern game as teams tend to bat deep and make full use of the 20 overs.

The closest team to Pakistan in terms of bowling out opponents is Sri Lanka, having done it on 25 occasions in 148 matches. Sri Lanka is closely followed by Australia as they have bowled out teams on 25 occasions as well but in 153 matches. New Zealand has also bowled out the opposition 25 times but they have done it in more games than Australia and Sri Lanka.

Here is the list:

Team Matches Opposition all-outs Innings/All-out Pakistan 187 35 5.34 Sri Lanka 148 25 5.92 Australia 153 25 6.12 New Zealand 160 25 6.40 South Africa 147 23 6.39 West Indies 150 23 6.52