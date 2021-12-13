Shoaib Malik Needs One Big Innings to Overtake the Legendary West Indian in T20s

Shoaib Malik needs 93 more runs to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of T20 cricket.

The former Pakistan captain has scored 11,233 runs in 422 innings so far. He requires 93 more runs to surpass West Indies white-ball captain, Kieron Pollard, who has 11,326 runs in 508 innings.

The top spot is occupied by another legendary West Indian, Chris Gayle, who has 14,321 runs to his name in 433 innings, thanks to 22 centuries in the shortest format. Pollard has only one T20 hundred, while Malik has never achieved the milestone.

The veteran all-rounder, who represents Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), has been having a dream run in the league. Malik has scored 100 runs in the first four innings at the LPL at an average of 100.

He was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance against the Kandy Warriors. This was the 37th such award of his career which is the most by any Asian cricketer.

Malik scored 14* in nine balls and was involved in a match-winning 43-run partnership with skipper Thisara Perera. He had also registered figures of 19/1 in his three overs with the ball.

In the previous game against Colombo Stars, the 39-year-old smashed 24-ball 44 to help his team continue its unbeaten run in the tournament.