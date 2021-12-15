Pakistan Continues to Shatter World Records With Another Win

Pakistan cricket team extended their world record of most wins in a calendar year after they defeated West Indies in the second T20I at National Stadium Karachi last night. Pakistan now has 19 wins in a calendar year. The Men in Green broke their own record of most wins in a year in the previous T20I.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pakistan Improves Its Own World Record in T20I Cricket

The Green Shirts have played 28 T20Is so far in the year and have recorded 19 wins and 6 losses. They have the potential to become the first team in the world to register 20 victories as they still have one more match to play in the calendar year.

Pakistan also extended the world record of bowling out opponents in T20I cricket. Pakistan bowlers have now bowled out opponents on 36 occasions which is the most by a team in T20I cricket history. Pakistan extended its record during the second T20I against West Indies.

Pakistan registered victory in a closely fought contest and won the series 2-0 as Babar’s men defeated West Indies by 9 runs. Pakistan’s batting unit was not at their best in the match but cameos from Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and a late flurry from Shadab Khan helped Pakistan to a decent total of 172/8.

ALSO READ Pakistan Breaks the Record for Most Successful Team in T20I History

The West Indian batting unit responded and looked set to snatch victory as Brandon King struck a wonderful half-century but their efforts went in vain as Pakistan’s bowling bowled them out 9 runs short of a win.

The third and final T20I between the two sides will be played on 16 December at National Stadium Karachi.