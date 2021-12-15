Xiaomi to Add Infinite Scrolling, Smaller Widgets and More to Phones Soon

Xiaomi’s next big OS update, MIUI 13, is expected to break cover alongside the flagship 12 series on December 28. We have already seen its logo through Xiaomi’s Feedback app and now we have even more details on the OS thanks to Xiaomiui.

Advertisement

The developer team at Xiaomiui has uncovered more details on MIUI 13 through leaked videos. These videos reveal a bunch of new features coming to MIUI 13 and also give a good look at the user interface.

The first two videos show the changes planned for the home screen in MIUI 13. Xiaomi is adding infinite scrolling to the home screen, which means that your home screen panes will be looped. Swiping across the last pane will just take you back to the first one. The video below shows how it works.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/mb1a66FMw-s

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mb1a66FMw-s?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mb1a66FMw-sActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/mb1a66FMw-s

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mb1a66FMw-s?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mb1a66FMw-s



Widgets will be smaller on the new OS. This was originally shown off with MIUI 12.5 beta, but the change never made it to the stable version. It appears that we will now get it with MIUI 13.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/Ii2mBNxUn1Q

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ii2mBNxUn1Q?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ii2mBNxUn1QActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/Ii2mBNxUn1Q

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ii2mBNxUn1Q?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Ii2mBNxUn1Q



Xiaomi is also updating an existing feature which is known as Smart Toolbox in current MIUI versions. It will be called “Sidebar” and this is how it will look in MIUI 13.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/0aqKZYvnAUc

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/0aqKZYvnAUc?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/0aqKZYvnAUcActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/0aqKZYvnAUc

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/0aqKZYvnAUc?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/0aqKZYvnAUc

