Huawei P50 Pocket Appears in Fashion Magazine [Images]

By Sarwat Rizvi | Published Dec 16, 2021 | 5:29 pm

The Chinese tech giant Huawei ventured into the foldable smartphone market back in 2019, with the Mate X & Mate Xs, which featured an outward folding design while the Mate X2, which debuted last year, featured a rather inward folding design.

Now, the phone maker is looking to make a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival with its own P50 Pocket, which is expected to be Huawei’s first flip phone. Recently, Harper’s Bazaar, a fashion magazine, revealed images in which Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong can be seen using the Huawei P50 Pocket. While the images do leave a striking first impression, they do not give a peek into the display of this upcoming phone.

The images clearly show that the Huawei P50 Pocket will have a vertically foldable design. The campaign further hints at this being a female-centric smartphone as it folds into a rather compact makeup box-like design. The star of this reveal was the textured back that gives it a premium appeal.

In the images, the back panel of the Huawei P50 Pocket can be seen to house two rings. The first one looks like a protruded camera module that features a triple-lens setup with an LED flash and the second one appears to be a secondary screen. The secondary display can also be used to capture selfie shots using the rear cameras and seems quite a bit smaller compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Moto Razr 2020.

Rumors suggest that the P50 Pocket may also come in a white variant. Although at present, there is no information available on the specifications of the Huawei P50 Pocket, we expect to hear more about it in the coming days.

