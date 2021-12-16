Huawei P50 Pro 4G Unveiled With Snapdragon 888 and Quad Cameras

Despite multiple restrictions by the U.S. government, Chinese tech giant Huawei has continued to launch new smartphones in an attempt to put its business back on track. Huawei had launched the P50 & P50 Pro smartphones back in July and has now returned with the 4G version of the P50 Pro.

P50 Pro 4G is an upgraded version of the previously released P50 Pro, this time it comes powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and has recently been made available for purchase in China.

Design and Display

In terms of design, the P50 Pro features a rather impressive curved edge display. It has a slightly protruding rear camera island that features a dual-matrix camera setup.

The P50 Pro is built around a 6.6-inch curved OLED display that offers a resolution of Full HD+ (slightly higher than 1080p) supported by a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone also comes with IP68 water resistance.

The device comes in beautiful colors of Snow White, Obsidian Black, and Cocoa Tea Gold.

Internals & Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset but the model is limited to 4G because of the sanctions imposed on the company by the United States, forbidding it from using 5G connectivity outside China.

The device packs 8GB RAM and provides the user with two storage options including 128GB and 256GB. P50 Pro runs Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2 out of the box which doesn’t come with Google services and will not be able to run Play Store, YouTube, Gmail, etc.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes bearing a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 40-megapixel f/1.6 Black, and White sensor, and a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera supported by a 64-megapixel f/3.5 telephoto lens with OIS.

The device also features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Battery & Availability

Huawei P50 Pro houses a 4,360mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging paired with 50W wireless charging.

The 8/128GB model is priced at 5,988 yuan (~$941) while the other 8GB/256GB starts retails at 6,488 yuan which roughly converts to $1,019. The smartphone is available for purchase on Huawei’s Jing Jong flagship store.

