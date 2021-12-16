Superior and Quaid-i-Azam University Sign MoU for Academic, Scientific, and Cultural Cooperation

Superior University, Lahore, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. The landmark MOU underlines a bipartisan commitment to establish a mutually beneficial relationship built on academic, scientific, and cultural cooperation.

Under the agreement, both institutions agreed to exchange faculty members and researchers in order to offer courses and carry out research projects. Moreover, both parties also agreed to the exchange of graduate and postgraduate students with the objective of enrolling students in courses appropriate to their year and area of study.

Superior and Quaid-i-Azam University would also arrange for the exchange of visiting scholars and postdoctoral fellows. The objective would be to work together to facilitate scientific publications, study programs, academic projects, books, course information, seminars, and conferences.

One of the major features of the agreement would be to jointly develop linkages between academicians and researchers and conduct training workshops for the technical staff.

The MOU shall remain in effect for a period of five (5) years. The agreement may be modified or extended by mutual consent after a period of five years.

Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali and Rector Superior University, Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman signed the document in a ceremony organized on the campus attended by officials from Superior University and Quaid-i-Azam University.

On this occasion, Dr. Sumaira Rehman said that the agreement reflects both universities’ sustained commitment to promoting credible and pertinent academic research. Dr. Sumaria said that Superior University was one of very few institutions in the country that had been actively committed to promoting a culture of research in the country.