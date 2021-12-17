PCB Advertises Multiple Coaching Jobs Including Power Hitting Coach

As part of its key strategic objective of achieving cricketing excellence by strengthening the foundation of Pakistan cricket through investment into pathways cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board today launched its search for highly qualified and skilled coaches, who will be based at Lahore’s state of the art National High-Performance Centre.

In this relation, the cricket board on Friday posted advertisements for the High-Performance Coach as well as batting, bowling, fielding, and power-hitting coaches, who, among other qualifications, must boast a minimum experience of five years as a life coach for elite sportspersons and/or national or international teams.

The High-Performance Coach will be required to provide integrated and holistic coaching support to the players across all formats and levels, including life and mental preparedness. He will also be responsible for identifying talent and defining objectives for individual players that would facilitate excellence and augmentation in the players’ game, personalities, and leadership, following in the PCB’s vision, philosophy, and approach.

The batting, bowling, fielding, and power-hitting coaches, among other qualifications, will lead the PCB’s development programs. They will also be responsible for identifying objectives for individual players within their areas of responsibilities that would facilitate excellence and augmentation in skills enhancements.

While advertisements for the national team coaches will be posted in due course, the last date for submission of applications for five National High-Performance Centre coaches is 17 January 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of experts before the candidates are finalized.