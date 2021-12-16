Pakistan vs West Indies ODI Series Officially Postponed

The highly anticipated One-Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and the West Indies has been postponed until June 2022, according to a joint statement released on Thursday by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The series, which is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, was called off following Wednesday’s PCR tests for COVID-19, when five more positive cases in the West Indies camp were returned, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine since their arrival in Karachi a few days ago.

Update: Pakistan-West Indies ODIs postponed, rescheduled for early June 2022. #PAKvWI

Details in the link below:https://t.co/uIM99o3m7H — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2021

“The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match,” the statement added.

The Windies would have equal opportunity to pitch their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches. Those who have tested positive will remain isolated in Karachi until their travel plans are finalized, allowing them to reunite with their family in time for the Christmas holidays, read the joint statement.

Moreover, members of the Pakistan team will leave the Managed Event Environment after tonight’s third T20I, according to the announcement, after all of their PCR tests came back negative on Wednesday.

Separately, the CWI expressed its gratitude to the PCB for arrangements and for its assistance in rescheduling the ODI series to June 2022.