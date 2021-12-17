Tarin Lauds the Contribution of Pharmaceuticals to the Economy

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, has stressed the pharmaceutical industry to enhance their exports base.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Govt Forms Another Body to Overcome Pakistan’s Economic Problems

At a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman, Qazi M. Manzoor, at the finance division, the adviser lauded the contribution of pharmaceutical manufacturers for the betterment of the economy of Pakistan.

He assured the delegation that the government is fully committed to addressing the issues of the pharmaceutical industry and providing maximum support.

Chairman PPMA highlighted the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers, especially issues related to refund of sales tax, and sought the support of the government to resolve their issues.

The adviser directed the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue to take all possible steps for the settlement of the issues of the pharmaceutical industry related to sales tax.

The PPMA delegation thanked the adviser for making efforts in addressing the issues of the industry.

Advertisement

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman FBR, and senior officers of the finance division attended the meeting.