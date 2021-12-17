Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Launched to Convert Any TV to an Android Smart TV

Two models of the Mi TV Stick were leaked before the official announcement in May 2020. The variant with 4K support was not released earlier but emerged on FCC in September 2021. The streaming device has now been officially announced with Xiaomi branding.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K features a design similar to the old Mi TV Stick since both are a part of the same lineup and were meant to be launched together. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes equipped with the usual minimal Bluetooth-enabled Xiaomi remote control, a built-in microphone for voice control, and dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K measures 106.8 x 29.4 x 15.4mm and weighs 42.8g.

Powered by the Amlogic S905Y4 SoC, the device features ARM Cortex-A35 CPU and ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The TV Stick features a RAM of 2GB with 8GB internal storage.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K runs Android TV 11 with support for leading streaming services, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, and much more.

The device can easily play 4K content and is also compatible with the AV1 codec and many others. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4 also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS HD.

The TV Stick comes packaged with an HDMI extender cable and a power adapter. The device features support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI, and 1 x MicroUSB.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes in a single black color. Xiaomi has yet to officially announce the price of its latest streaming device.