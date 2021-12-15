Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Have an Under Display Camera [Video]

The developer team at Xiaomiui recently leaked a handful of videos that showed MIUI 13’s upcoming features. It appears that these videos were recorded on the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro.

This is because there is no other Xiaomi phone with such a design. Check it out below.

This is similar to what Google did with the Pixel 6 series. Android 12 was released at the same time as the Pixel 6 series and the teaser trailers were all recorded on the Pixel 6 phones. It appears that Xiaomi is doing the same thing with its upcoming 12 series and MIUI 13.

Xiaomiui claims that it could be the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The highlight of its design is the under-display camera, giving it a full-screen display. This would make it the second Xiaomi phone to feature this camera tech as the China-exclusive Xiaomi Mix 4 already did it before.

Xiaomi 12 Pro appears to have a quad-curved display, but the curves are less dramatic than the Mi 11, meaning that we will get bigger bezels this time.

Xiaomiui also claims that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will have a piezoelectric speaker like the original Mi Mix. These speakers are much thinner than conventional speakers generally used in smartphones. Though there is no mention of this component in the MIUI code.

The Xiaomi 12 series is expected to go official on December 28 and we expect to hear more in the upcoming weeks.