Ravi Urban Project Will Battle Climate Change and Accommodate Rising Population: Barrister

Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) is environment-friendly as it includes numerous forests that will provide clean air for the citizens of Lahore, according to Senator and Barrister Ali Zafar who informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) about it yesterday.

Barrister Zafar argued about the importance of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and stated that the Punjab Assembly has found it essential to create it as an authority over a particular area near Lahore to accommodate the rising population of the city with an organized plan.

Compliance With Environmental Protocols

He explained that this development complies with all the environmental protocols to combat climate change, and explained that the project involves a system for groundwater recharging, water conservation, flood protection, and modern techniques to curb pollution.

The senator also defended the matter of land possession for this project and said that acquisition for the development of such housing projects has been declared valid by many judgments of superior courts as the proceedings of the RUDA adhere to the law.

The acquisition of agricultural land for the project was also supported by the counsel and relied upon legal verdicts in support of the argument. Barrister Zafar affirmed that the land would not be gained forcefully but voluntarily as people had been offered compensation in the form of developed plots for financial reimbursement.

Private Housing Schemes Are Against RUDA

He also claimed that the petitions filed by private housing schemes against the RUDA do not support the development of the city. He rejected the petitioner’s allegation that the Ravi Urban Development Act, 2020, has taken the power of local government, and said that any local government that objects to the master plan could challenge it the court.

He stated that the court may advise the RUDA to expand the forest area to make an eco-friendly buffer zone to protect Lahore’s environment and tackle air pollution. He also mentioned that the RUDA seeks to appoint court-approved consultants to conduct an environmental analysis to ensure that all the environmental aspects are covered.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC deferred the hearing until 20 December for the arguments of the Advocate General of Punjab and other counsel. He also stayed the land acquisition process for this case for not fulfilling environmental regulations and legal requirements.

Previously on Thursday, RUDA and Mastercard had partnered to transform the community into a cash-free zone with citizens to be able to make daily payments digitally.