Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is Getting a Rival From Garmin Soon

Back in April, Garmin released the Venu 2 and Venu 2S GPS, with 10 to 11 days of promised battery life. As the end of 2021 approaches, leaks by popular tipster Evleaks reveal the even-powerful Venu 2 Plus.

Advertisement

The leaks reveal a circular watch face design with 3 buttons on the side, as opposed to the standard 2 buttons or rotating crown, much like the Apple Watch Series 7. The additional button may be used as an extra function key.

The Venu 2 Plus also borrows the ragged bezel for extra grip from its competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. However, it is not clear whether the bezel is rotatable or not. The Venu 2 Plus also supports swappable watch bands, similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

ALSO READ Vivo Announces Launch Event for S12 Series and Watch 2

The tipster revealed that the Garmin Venu 2 Plus uses 43mm stainless steel construction for its body, unidentified Gorilla Glass for a stronger display, and 50M water resistance.

A highlighted feature of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is its support for music, with the back cover featuring the word ‘music’, signifying a better sound system. The better speakers will save athletes the hassle of using multiple devices while performing rigorous activities.

The Venu 2 Plus will also include GPS and multi-GNSS technology for accurate step-tracking and navigation, ideal for long jogs or biking.

Advertisement

ALSO READ This Brand Has Made a Women-Only Smartwatch

Details regarding the release of the Venu 2 Plus have not been officially announced by Garmin. However, it is expected that the smartwatch may be revealed in Q1 2022.