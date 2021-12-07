This Brand Has Made a Women-Only Smartwatch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Doogee, has recently made headlines by introducing a women-centric smartwatch series in the market for the first time, called the DG Venus.

This smartwatch series was launched with beautiful chromatic hues and a rather delicate design coupled with a slim watchband.

Doogee DG Venus weighs just 34 grams and is 9.6mm thick. It features a round dial with a single button for controls on the right side. In terms of features, the watch includes a sports tracker for 7 sports, a heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and the Smart Notification feature, letting you manage your notifications, though it does not come with an onboard SIM slot so you’ll have to pair it to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Battery life is rather impressive considering all the operations it can perform, the battery can easily last 7 days on a single charge.

DG Venus is available in colors of Roland Purple, Rose Pink, Robin Blue, Olive Green, Light Sand Gold and Garnet Red. Retail is expected to start at $50 and you’ll be able to choose your favourite design from Doogee’s website from December 15.