Breakdown of How Rizwan, Babar, Shaheen and Hasan Reached the Top 10 in 2021

Pakistan Cricket Team had a magnificent year in all formats. The team had the highest winning percentage in Test cricket and also registered the most wins in T20 cricket in a calendar year. However, the Men in Green did not play a lot of ODIs and their performances in their six ODI matches left a lot to be desired.

Advertisement

The Green Shirts were consistent in Test and T20I cricket throughout the year and got rid of the unpredictability tag that has been associated with them for a long time. Pakistan won 7 out of 9 Test matches and 20 out 29 T20I matches in the calendar year, their best performance over the past few years.

Pakistan’s star players, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Hasan Ali were the best performers for the team over the past few years and were at the heart of Pakistan’s brilliant performance in 2021. The players had numerous record-breaking performances in both Test and T20I cricket and formed the main core of the team that led Pakistan to their success.

Babar Azam became the first Pakistani player to be ranked number one in both ODI and T20I cricket and is currently the only batter in the world to be ranked in the top 10 in all three formats.

Mohammad Rizwan was exceptional in Test and T20I cricket and created the record for most runs in T20 cricket in one year. Shaheen Afridi achieved his career-best ranking in Test cricket and became the first Pakistani player since Mohammad Abbas in 2018 to be ranked within the top 3 in Test cricket.

Hasan Ali achieved a unique landmark as well as he had the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket in 2021 and also broke into the top 10 in the longest format.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Here Are All the Achievements of Pakistan Team Under Babar’s Captaincy in 2021

While Babar and Shaheen were exceptional in all three formats of the game, Mohammad Rizwan could not do well in ODI cricket. Hasan Ali was exceptional in Test cricket but his performances in ODI cricket were not up to the mark which affected his ranking in the format. His T20I performances were inconsistent as well which had an adverse impact on his rankings.

Let’s have a look at the monthly breakdown of their rankings in all three formats:

The rankings stated are taken at the end of each month

Babar and Rizwan

Month Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Test ODI T20I Test ODI T20I Start of 2021 5 3 2 35 Outside top 100 Outside top 100 January 5 3 2 35 Outside top 100 Outside top 100 February 7 3 3 17 Outside top 100 43 March 6 2 3 17 Outside top 100 47 April 6 2 3 17 Outside top 100 10 May 6 1 3 18 Outside top 100 10 June 10 1 3 20 Outside top 100 11 July 10 1 2 20 Outside top 100 6 August 11 1 2 21 94 7 September 7 1 2 19 93 7 October 7 1 1 18 93 6 November 8 1 1 21 93 4 Present 9 1 3 18 93 4

Shaheen and Hasan