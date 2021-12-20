Shoaib Malik’s 19-Year-Old Nephew Hits a Record Triple Century

Northern’s opening batter, Mohammad Huraira, who is Shoaib Malik’s nephew, has created a record by scoring his maiden triple century in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy encounter in Karachi.

With this milestone, he became the second-youngest Pakistani after legendary Javed Miandad and eight overall to score a triple century at the First-Class level.

Huraira achieved this feat at the age of 19 years 239 days in Karachi. Miandad scored the triple century at the age of 17 and 310 days against National Bank, during the 1974-75 season of QeA Trophy.

Here is a list of the youngest centurions in FC cricket.

Youngest Triple Centurions

Age Player Match Year 17 years 310 days Javed Miandad Karachi Whites vs National Bank 1974/75 18 years 259 days Bahir Shah Speen Ghar Region vs Boost Region 2017/18 18 years 262 days Wasim Jaffer Mumbai (1) vs Saurashtra 1996/97 18 years 302 days Abhinav Mukund Tamil Nadu vs Maharashtra 2008/09 19 years 9 days Rishabh Pant Delhi (1) vs Maharashtra 2016/17 19 years 161 days Raqibul Hasan Barisal Division vs Sylhet Division 2006/07 19 years 195 days Frank Worrell Barbados vs Trinidad 1994/95 19 years 239 days Mohammad Huraira Northern vs Balochistan 2021/22

The right-handed batter scored the triple hundred off just 327 deliveries while playing just the 10th match of his first season. It came in reply to Balochistan’s first-innings total of 305.

In the process, Huraira constructed a record 365-run opening stand with Sarmad Bhatti who got out after scoring 135 runs.

The 19-year-old finally got out on 311 from 343 balls, while trying to pull Akif Javed’s bouncer. He was caught by Najeebullah Achakzai at deep square leg.

After his wicket, Faizan Riaz (26) and Mubasir Khan (31) played some big shots before Northern declared the innings at 624/4 with a massive first-innings lead of o 319 runs.

Earlier on Sunday, Huraira told PakPassion that he was fortunate to have an uncle like Malik.

“I am very fortunate that Shoaib Malik is my uncle and he has always been an inspiration for me. He has always encouraged me to not give up and to continue working hard as there are no shortcuts to success in cricket.”

He said that he adored New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, India’s Virat Kohli, and Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam.

“I absolutely idolize Kane Williamson for his technical and tactical skills. Obviously, Virat Kohli’s variety of shots where he can play with equal precision all around the ground is something that I admire a lot and try and copy where I can,” he said.

“Babar Azam is another batsman I love to watch and emulate as he has a great temperament and his shot selection is amazing,” he concluded.