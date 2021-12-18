Traffic Police Seizes Vinyl Wrapped Suzuki Cultus

Car modification is immensely popular with Pakistani enthusiasts evident from the countless vehicles on the streets customized to make them stand out or to jazz up their dull looks.

Many of them are heavily customized with decals, tints, body extensions, and coil-overs that change their overall original looks primarily for cosmetic reasons. However, certain modifications can unwittingly get the owners into trouble. Case in point, a recent social media video shows a traffic police warden confiscating a completely wrapped, black Suzuki Cultus that was originally gray.

The traffic police warden said that the penalty for wrapping a car is tantamount to changing the chassis of a stolen vehicle as it masks its original identity and makes identifying it difficult.

He also requested law enforcement agencies, including the National Highway Motorway Police and the Dolphin Force, to look out for such vehicles as they could be stolen or used in crimes.

For now, it is uncertain whether the government will take notice of this trend and announce legal action against both changing the color of cars and aftermarket wraps.