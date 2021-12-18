Islamabad’s Traffic Plan for 18-20 December Announced

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have made extraordinary arrangements to ensure foolproof security ahead of the special meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan, which includes cordoning off the Red Zone.

Saturday and Monday will be public holidays in the federal capital, and the ICT Police have issued a comprehensive traffic plan to enable citizens to avoid inconvenience and travel freely.

Here is the detailed traffic plan for 18, 19, and 20 December:

The Red Zone will be inaccessible for all vehicles. Containers will be placed to block the routes heading to it from Trail-III, Ayub Chowk, Express Chowk, the NADRA Headquarters, Serena Hotel, Muslim Colony, and Shams Picket.

Citizens can access the Diplomatic Enclave, Quaid-e-Azam University, and Bari Imam from Kashmir Chowk. They can also go to Aabpara Market, Sunday Bazar, the Sports Complex, Melody Market, and the Super Market from Kashmir Chowk. Additionally, they will be able to access Margalla Road, Srinagar Highway, and Murree Road from Embassy Road.

اسلام آباد میں 18، 19 اور 20 دسمبر 2021 کو OIC سربراہی اجلاس کے لیے ٹریفک پلان جاری۔ 1) ریڈ زون کے درج ذیل داخلی اور خارجی راستے بند ہوں گے:

ایوب چوک

ایکسپریس چوک

نادرا چوک

سرینا چوک متبادل طور پر مارگلہ روڈ استعمال کیا جا سکتا ہے۔ 2) مری روڈ، سری نگر ہائی وے اور 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TQ0fhnqwix — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 17, 2021

About The OIC Meeting

Pakistan will host the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on 19 December. Besides the OIC foreign ministers, representatives of the United Nations (UN), international financial firms, regional and international organizations, and non-OIC members will attend the meeting as well.

The foreign delegations will arrive in Islamabad today, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will host a dinner for them tonight.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the OIC CFM plenary at the Parliament House in Islamabad tomorrow, and the attendees of the meeting will discuss measures to avert the impending humanitarian crisis and economic collapse of Pakistan’s war-torn neighbor.