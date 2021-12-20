Moderna’s Booster Shot is Highly Effective Against Omicron Variant

The booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, the US-based pharmaceutical company, offers significant protection against the Omicron strain of the Coronavirus.

Moderna administered two different booster doses to more than 20 people who had initially been vaccinated with the company’s two-dose Coronavirus vaccine and conducted laboratory tests on their blood samples taken a month after receiving the booster jab.

According to details, the subjects who received a 50 microgram booster jab witnessed a 37-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against Omicron while an 83-fold surge was recorded in participants who received a 100 microgram booster shot.

The company said that it will soon publish the detailed results of the small-scale study, adding that the pharmaceutical firm is also working on a modified COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant that will be available in the next couple of months.

The development comes a couple of weeks after Pfizer, another US-based pharmaceutical company, revealed that the booster dose of its vaccine offers a similar level of protection against the Omicron variant as the original Coronavirus strain.

In an official statement, Pfizer, which along with Moderna has developed the only two mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in the world, said that a customized COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron strain is being developed and will be available in March next year.