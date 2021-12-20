FIR Registered Against Yasir Shah & His Friend Over Rape of a 14-Year Old Girl

According to Aaj News, First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Pakistan’s Test cricketer, Yasir Shah, for raping a 14-year old girl. According to details, FIR has been registered in Shalimar Police Station Islamabad against Yasir Shah and his friend Farhan for raping a 14-year old girl.

According to the FIR, Farhan raped the 14-year old girl at gunpoint and also made a video of the incident. Allegedly, Yasir had told the girl to keep her mouth shut or otherwise, the video would be leaked. Yasir also told the girl not to tell anyone about the rape and to marry Farhan instead.

The FIR further revealed that Yasir had known the 14-year old girl through an acquaintance and had given her cell phone number to Farhan. Farhan befriended the girl and took her to a hotel room where he proceeded to rape her. The FIR further states that Yasir had allegedly used his influence as a top cricketer to threaten the girl. He told her that he will use his status as an international cricketer to defame her and get a case registered against her.