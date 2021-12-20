NCOC Issues New Guidelines for Passengers Coming From the UK

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has issued new guidelines for passengers arriving in the country from the United Kingdom through direct and indirect flights.

In an official letter issued on Monday, the NCOC asked the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to ensure that all passengers arriving from the UK undergo a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) upon arrival.

“Owing to growing cases of Omicron variant in the UK, all passengers arriving from the country through direct and indirect flights will undergo RAT on arrival,” the letter said.

It added that that new requirement is an addition to the already spelled out protocols of mandatory vaccination and negative PCR test conducted not more than 48 hours before boarding the flight.

“The PCAA is also requested to adjust direct flights from the UK render sufficient time gap of 100 percent RAT at the airport,” the letter added.

In a separate development, the forum approved coronavirus booster jabs for people aged 30 and above amid fears of the new Omicron variant.

During the daily meeting on COVID-19 on Monday, the NCOC allowed eligible citizens to get their free booster doses from the 1st of January. They will be administered booster doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer vaccines.