Telenor Showcases its #FitForFuture Suite of Enterprise Solutions

Telenor Pakistan hosted businesses and enterprises in Karachi to showcase its diverse range of solutions that enable businesses to be ready for the future.

The event featured live demonstrations of Telenor Pakistan’s Internet of Things (IoT), Enterprise Solutions, and Data as a Service solutions for its corporate customers.

The event was attended by Monis Alvi, CEO K-Electric, Ghias Khan, CEO Engro Corp., Samad Dawood, Vice-Chair Engro, DH and Dawood Foundation, Hassan Khan, CEO Trax Pakistan, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Consul General of Yemen, and President Consular Cops Sindh.

Asif Peer, CEO Systems Ltd., Kamran Nishat, CEO Muller & Phipps, Dr. Amjad, CEO NBP Funds, Duraid Qureshi, CEO Hum Networks and Muddasar Aqil, CEO Telenor Micro Finance Bank were also present among others.

Speaking at the event, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, said, “Preparing your business for the future is not just about foreseeing industry trends of digitalization and automation, but also about allowing change to happen and adopting cutting edge technology to give your enterprise the edge that comes from improving efficiency in a high inflation environment.”

He added, “The businesses that hold the foresight today and equip themselves with the latest solutions are destined to remain a step ahead of all uncertainties. The future of business is knocking at the door and it’s time to answer.”

“Businesses of tomorrow require greater flexibility when it comes to growth and future-preparedness. Our state-of-the-art business solutions have been designed to enable that flexibility in businesses, allowing complete control and unparalleled peace of mind,” said Omer Bin Tariq, Chief Business Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

Telenor Business recently launched its array of business solutions including avant-garde solutions utilizing IoT, advanced data analytics to make informed decisions, and customized enterprise solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.telenor.com.pk/business/