Zong Sets Up Digital Lab at Pak-China Friendship School, Gwadar

Zong has teamed up with Pak-China Friendship School Gwadar to establish a digital lab there under its agenda of “Let’s Get Digital”.

The Pak-China Gwadar Middle School, also commonly known as Faqeer Middle School, is located in Gwadar’s Faqeer Colony. This school is part of a Chinese-funded initiative aimed at developing a high-quality educational system in the area.

With the aim to digitally transform the country, Zong continued with the endeavor to provide a computer lab for digital and curriculum learning at the school.

The Pak-China Friendship School is one of the first Government schools in Gwadar to have a fully functional computer lab. Zong’s digital lab will enable both students and teachers to access digital education and keep up with the rest of the world in terms of modern education.

The official spokesperson of Zong commented, “The digital lab at Pak-China Friendship School aims to bridge the digital divide; that is a significant inhibitor to economic progress. Zong’s efforts of digitalizing the underprivileged strata of the country are in-line with the Government of Pakistan and PTA’s agenda of digital and gender inclusivity.”

“This is just one of the numerous efforts we’ve made and will continue in the future to digitally empower Pakistanis and provide them with opportunities,” said Zong’s official spokesperson.

Zong has increased its efforts in Pakistan to promote digital education. The company recently partnered with the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) to develop an online course “How to E-lance” along with the recent inauguration of a computer lab for the students of Maluvi Abdul Haq School, Karachi.

The goal is to broaden the reach of digital learning and assist even more young people, particularly females, who face mobility and safety barriers in becoming digitally connected and establishing online careers.