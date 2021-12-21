OnePlus 10 Confirmed to Launch in January 2022

OnePlus is planning to launch its next flagship phone earlier than usual to be one of the first to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. OnePlus flagships are usually released in March or later, but the OnePlus 10 is confirmed to launch in January 2022.

The confirmation comes from company CEO Pete Lau himself who took it to Weibo to confirm the launch. He did not reveal an exact date, but earlier reports have said that the OnePlus 10 will break cover on January 5.

The Chinese brand has already confirmed that its upcoming flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. We have also seen the phone in CAD renders based on speculation.

According to previous rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cornered punch-hole cutout will carry a 32MP selfie camera. It is also expected to come with official water and dust resistance.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will be accompanied by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The 5,000 mAh will be supported by 80W super-fast charging and 50W wireless charging, which is higher than the wired charging on most phones these days.

The main camera setup will include a 48MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The phone will boot Android 12 out of the box with ColorOS 12.

Keep in mind that the OnePlus 10 will only go official in January in China. The rest of the world will get it a month or two later.