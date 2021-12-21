Pakistan-Iran-Turkey Freight Train Service Resumed After 9-Year Hiatus

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has stated that regional connectivity is one of the most important pillars of the new and special Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF), compiled by the Ministry of Commerce.

Advertisement

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held on Tuesday in connection with the resumption of the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train after nine years.

“It is heartening to witness the resumption of operations of the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad freight train after nine years,” the advisor said, adding that the train would complete the one-side trip in 12 days and would go a long way in facilitating the movement of goods between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.

ALSO READ ADB to Assist Pakistan to Overcome Gas Shortage Issues

The advisor requested the exporters to take benefit of this alternative route and mode of transport and to stay in touch with the Ministry of Commerce for facilitation in this regard.

“Today is a day which will be long remembered in this region over the years as it has been. The Ministry of Commerce has been working continuously and asking efforts to increase trade. We have already initiated regional trade through trucks. Trucking is ongoing but the real potential is through railways which is more economical,” he concluded.