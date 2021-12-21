Arshad Nadeem Ignored as India’s Neeraj Chopra Trains in the US for Mega Events

The sports authorities don’t seem to be taking javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s preparations for the upcoming tournaments seriously, as has been the case historically. While his Indian rival, Neeraj Chopra, on the other hand, is practicing in the United States, Pakistan’s best thrower is staying at home.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Muhammad Waseem Becomes Number 1 Boxer in WBA Flyweight Rankings

Chopra will be in the United States for the next three months to prepare for the next World Championship, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games. However, Arshad Nadeem has not yet been able to start his preparations for the mega-events as the authorities have failed to set a camp.

According to a spokesperson for the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), the camp would be conducted within the next few days. Representatives said an internal meeting will be conducted in the next few days, and a camp for him is expected to be held before the end of the month.

Arshad Nadeem will either be moved overseas or a coach will conduct training sessions with him virtually. “Yes we sense this and a camp is essential as soon as feasible,” he replied when asked about Nadeem’s lack of preparation ahead of the Olympics. We’ll make an effort to communicate with the authorities.”

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Reacts to Nephew Mohammad Huraira’s Triple Century

The administration has already instructed the AFP to set up a camp for Arshad. However, the government’s support for the camp has not yet been determined. In addition, the novel coronavirus strain omicron has thwarted AFP’s plans to send the top javelin thrower to South Africa.