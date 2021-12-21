Vivo Watch 2 Appears in Live Images With a Premium Design

During a press conference held yesterday, Vivo announced its collaboration with China’s 3 big telecom companies (China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile) for its upcoming Watch 2.

At the press conference, Vivo showed off the design of the new smartwatch. The company will be using a circular watch face, a round dial, and swappable watch bands for the upcoming smartwatch.

Vivo Watch 2 will be available in a metallic or a matte black finish, with two buttons on the side.

Vivo also announced eSIM support for the Watch 2. This is a first for the company as the watch can connect to a cellular network without pairing with your phone. This feature is introduced with joint collaboration of Vivo with the telecom companies.

The press conference did not reveal any other feature, however, a TENAA listing from October listed a few specs of the Vivo Watch 2.

It will feature an OLED display, a heart-rate tracker, built-in GPS, and a step counter, complete with a 515mAh battery. The battery size is an improvement from the 478mAh battery pack of the original Vivo Watch.

Vivo will soon announce the Watch 2 and the highly awaited S12 smartphones tomorrow in China. The two will likely make it to the international market in early 2022.