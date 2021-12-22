All Suspended Plainclothes Policemen Inducted Into Anti-Riots Force

All 73 plainclothes policemen who were suspended last week for being part of special police parties and performing as ‘disguised cops’ will now serve in the anti-riot reserve force.

Advertisement

This was announced in a notification issued by acting Additional Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Karachi Range, Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Tuesday.

“All the police personnel of different police stations of the Karachi range who were placed under suspension and closed to the Special Security Unit (SSU), Karachi, are now closed to the police headquarters, Garden, South Zone, Karachi, for the anti-riot reserve,” the notice read.

It added that these policemen will serve in the reserve force until further orders.

“They should be relieved and their resumption should be assured,” the notification added.

They will receive training at the police headquarters, Garden, to deal with protesters.

Advertisement

Last week, the plainclothes policemen from 43 police stations across the metropolis were suspended on the orders of AIG Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

ALSO READ Govt Appoints Ali Raza Bhutta as Permanent Secretary Petroleum Division

Those suspended included three Sub-Inspectors (SIs), nine Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 15 Head Constables, and 46 Constables. They were ordered to report to Special Security Unit (SSU).

The suspension orders came in the aftermath of the killing of a student, Arsalan Mehsud, in a fake encounter in Orangi Town. The AIG also orders Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to remove Station House Officers (SHOs) with a bad record and submit certificates that no special police parties were operating in their respective districts.