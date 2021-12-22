Pakistan Becomes the Biggest Beneficiary of COVID-19 Vaccine Donations From the US

The United States has shipped five million more doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, taking the total number of vaccines provided by the US government to Pakistan to more than 32.6 million.

These vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the US purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

Pakistan has received more vaccine doses than any other country in the world, and the United States has already delivered more than 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

The US has also provided $69.4 million in COVID-19 assistance through its partnership with the Pakistan government. Since the start of the pandemic, the US has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers.

To further accelerate these efforts in combatting COVID-19 with the emergence of the Omicron variant, Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on December 21 announced an additional $580 million in assistance to be channeled to multilateral partners.

“This additional funding is a significant contribution to turn vaccines into vaccinations; strengthen public health capacity; support communities in need, and provide urgent, life-saving relief. Multilateral organizations are playing an indispensable role in these efforts, and with this additional $580 million, the United States is supporting seven such partners to continue and accelerate the critical work they are doing to help end the pandemic, strengthen public health capacity, and provide urgent relief,” Blinken said.

The United States is the single largest contributor in support of COVAX’s efforts to expand global access to COVID-19 vaccines.