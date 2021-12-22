Xiaomi is Launching Two Flagships on December 28

Xiaomi confirmed the launch date for its 12 series of smartphones this week. The lineup is breaking cover in China on December 28 and some previous reports said that we will see three phones on the release date.

But that is not true as Xiaomi has just confirmed otherwise. The Chinese brand has now revealed that two flagships are launching on December 28, likely the Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro. This is still more than last year where we only got a single Mi 11.

The accompanying image shows two devices with slightly curved displays. This corroborates with Digital Chat Station’s leak which said that the Xiaomi 12 will have less aggressive curves than the Mi 11 and slightly bigger bezels as well. The punch-hole selfie camera is placed in the center this time.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that both these phones will feature the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The company is creating a lot of hype about its performance, but only real-life results should matter and we will have to wait a bit for those. But it’s worth mentioning that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is 10% faster than the SD888 on Geekbench.

The Motorola Edge X30 is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone and it’s facing overheating issues at the moment. We hope the Xiaomi 12 is better optimized for thermals.