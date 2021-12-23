3G/4G Users in Pakistan Reach 106.68 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 106.68 million by the end of November 2021 as compared to 105.73 million by the end of October 2021, registering an increase of 0.95 million, according to the PTA data.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.8 million to 188 million by the end of November 2021 as compared to 187.20 million by the end of October 2021. Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 85.33 percent by the end of October to 85.65 percent by the end of November. The total teledensity increased from 86.47 percent by the end of October to 86.79 percent by the end of November.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 48.60 percent by the end of November against 48.19 percent by the end of October 2021. Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 6.915 million by the end of November as compared to 7.049 million by the end of October 2021, registering a decrease of 0.134 million. The number of Jazz 4G users jumped from 34.275 million by the end of October to 34.527 million by the end of November.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.844 million by the end of October to 3.758 million by the end of November, while the number of 4G users jumped from 25.413 million by the end of October to 25.950 million by the end of November.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 4.356 million by the end of October to 4.217 million by the end of November. The number of 4G users jumped from 19.128 million by the end of October to 19.444 million by the end of November.

Ufone’s 3G users decreased from 4.063 million by the end of October to 3.960 million by the end of November. The number of its 4G users increased from 6.437 million by the end of October to 6.722 million by the end of November.