Bank Alfalah Enables Alfa QR Payment Option at Naheed Supermarket’s Retail Outlet

Bank Alfalah has entered into an agreement with Naheed Supermarket to enable its Alfa QR at the retail outlet. The agreement enables the QR payment option for the Alfa QR customers, providing them ease of payment at the Naheed Supermarket.

Advertisement

Shoppers can also enjoy up to 20% or Rs 1000 cashback by making payments through Alfa QR as part of the launch promotion.

The agreement was signed by Munsub Abrar, CEO Naheed Supermarket, and Adnan Nasir, Head digital Payments, Bank Al-Falah at Naheed’s head office in Karachi, in presence of Abraruddin, Founder and Chairman, Muhammad Fahad COO, Hassan Raza, Head of Creative, from Naheed Supermarket, and Rabia Atlas Unit Head Proximity Payments, Arwa Saleem, Manager Proximity Payments, and Yahya Inam, Business Manager Proximity payments, from Bank AlFalah.

The Alfa QR, a product backed by Bank Al-Falah, enables the valued users to make payments with just 3 taps within the app. With AlfaPay, customers can simply scan AlfaQR codes to make instant payments now at Naheed Supermarket as a Masterpass merchant.

Payments can be made using the Bank Alfalah Account, Credit Card, Wallet, or with Orbits.