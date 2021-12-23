FBR Exempts Custom Duty on Import of 9 Items from Afghanistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted customs duty on the import of nine items including coal, marble, sulphur and containers from Afghanistan.

The FBR has also exempted regulatory duty on the import of marble and reduced regulatory duty on import of ground nuts from 20 percent to 10 percent from Afghanistan. The FBR has issued two notifications in this regard.

According to the notification, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 19 of the Customs Act, 1969, the federal government has exempted customs duty on the import into Pakistan from Afghanistan of the following goods. The items included coal, Bituminous coal, talc, marble (crude or roughly trimmed), plants & parts of plants (including seed & fruit), seeds of cumin neither crushed nor grounded; sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur; yams (dioscorea spp.) and containers (including containers for the transport of fluids). The notification will be effective till June 30, 2022.

Through another notification S.R.0.1610(1)/2021, the FBR has amended Notification No. S.R.O. 840(1)/2021, dated the 30th June, 2021.

As per new notification, the regulatory duty on import of marble (crude or roughly trimmed) falling under PCT code 2515.1100 shall be exempted and regulatory duty on import of ground nuts in shell falling under PCT code 1202.4100 shall be reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent, if imported from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. This notification shall be effective till June 30, 2022.

The FBR has also exempted Additional Customs Duty (ADC) on the import of goods falling under the Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) codes 0714.3000, 0909.3100, 1211.9000, 2503.0000, 2526.1010, 2515.1100, 2701.1200, 2701.1900 and 8609.0000, if imported from Afghanistan.