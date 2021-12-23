Islamabad to Get a New Hi-Tech Cricket Stadium to Host Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has revealed that PCB is looking to build a state-of-the-art stadium in the capital city for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Ramiz talked about the need to build a hi-tech stadium and to create a user friendly environment for the fans in all the stadiums across the country during his press conference in Karachi on Wednesday.

Ramiz revealed that PCB is in talks with the relevant authorities about building a stadium in Islamabad which will be equipped with world-class facilities for the players and the teams visiting the country to play the 2025 Champions Trophy.

PCB Chairman said, “We have submitted two applications where we have inquired for a piece of land within Islamabad. We want to create a high-tech cricket stadium from the ground up and hopefully, prepare it by 2025 for the Champions Trophy.”

2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be the first major tournament hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the competition last month by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 59-year old also talked about the need to upgrade the infrastructure of the existing stadiums so that the fans can truly enjoy the experience of coming to the stadium and watch their favorite players in action.

Ramiz said that a lot of work needs to be done to improve the fan experience and one of his main focus during his tenure is to bring the fans closer to the national team by providing them top-notch stadium experience during the matches.

Ramiz further revealed that the PCB will open a new fan engagement department within their organizational structure which will be aligned with the merchandise department.