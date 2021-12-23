Jazz Tops PTA Complaint Charts Yet Again

Data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that Jazz leads the chart with 6,407 complaints, followed by Telenor as the second-most complaint about telecommunications operators with 5,149 complaints.

Advertisement

Zong was third with 2,701 complaints, and Ufone had 1,043 complaints about its services, according to the data.

The PTA received 15,863 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) in November 2021. The PTA said that it was able to resolve 96 percent (15,270) of the complaints.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by November stood at 15,311. However, Jazz is the largest cellular operator overall with respect to the ratio of subscribers, and hence the number of complaints was higher.

The PTA also received 229 complaints against basic telephony, of which 218 were addressed in November 2021. Furthermore, 310 complaints were received against ISPs, where 300 were addressed.