Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears in Official Poster

It appears that we finally have official images after all those leaks and renders. The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup has just appeared in official-looking renders and the phones look exactly like the leaks.

This “official” poster was shared by LetsGoDigital and it shows the Galaxy S22 Ultra and another model which is probably the Galaxy S22+. The Galaxy S22+ looks a lot like its Galaxy S21 counterpart but appears to be slightly bigger and the camera cutout is the same color as the rear panel.

The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, looks much like a Galaxy Note device, exactly how it was shown in previous leaks. It almost looks the same as Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but without a separate camera cutout and bigger camera lenses. The S Pen is not the same color as the phone but the clicker at the top matches it.

We cannot see the S Pen slot from that angle, but the stylus wouldn’t be advertised so prominently if it wasn’t an integral part of the phone.

We have been hearing about Samsung killing the Note lineup for over a year and the S22 Ultra may finally be the nail in the coffin for the Note series.