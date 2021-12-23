Senate Committee to Amend Aviation Rules to Improve Services of Airlines

The Senate’s sub-committee on aviation is considering amending the Civil Aviation Rules (CAR) 1994 and the National Aviation Policy (NAP) 2019 in order to improve the services of domestic airlines.

On Wednesday, the committee met with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in the chair and discussed a series of amendments that will be introduced in CAR 1994 and NAP 2019.

During the meeting, the committee proposed to include a separate chapter of Regular Public Transport Operators (RPTOs) in the NAP 2019 as it deems it crucial for the smooth functioning of domestic airlines.

It also recommended building General Aviation Airports (GAAs) in all federating units in order to streamline the operations of airlines operating flights on general aircraft.

The committee proposed that pilot licenses should be granted on the basis of a four-year degree program related to aviation rather than a diploma or certification after matriculation or intermediate.

It also recommended introducing a comprehensive Drone Policy after taking input from the Civil Aviation Authority to promote the aviation engineering sector in the country.

Besides, officials of the Aviation Division suggested the committee amend Air Traffic Rights and Air Service Agreements as well to enable airline carriers to operate direct foreign flights.

The officials said that the country’s airlines are unable to capitalize on a 53% share of the global aviation market because they don’t have clearance from many countries.